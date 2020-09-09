DAOBet Market Capitalization Hits $2.57 Million (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last week, DAOBet has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DAOBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOBet has a total market cap of $2.57 million and $75,596.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,336.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.38 or 0.02209515 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.79 or 0.00771915 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00012298 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000589 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

Buying and Selling DAOBet

