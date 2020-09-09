Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLAY. TheStreet cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.08.

Shares of PLAY opened at $18.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $894.47 million, a P/E ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.83 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.24%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was down 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $205,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 11,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $163,940.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,862 shares in the company, valued at $620,441.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 20.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 9,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

