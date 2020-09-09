Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) Receives €99.62 Average Price Target from Analysts

Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €101.00 ($118.82).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHER. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Delivery Hero stock traded down €0.80 ($0.94) during trading on Friday, hitting €89.22 ($104.96). 710,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €95.75 and its 200 day moving average price is €82.95. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €38.59 ($45.40) and a twelve month high of €106.20 ($124.94). The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion and a PE ratio of -18.54.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

