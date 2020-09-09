Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DSGX. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $55.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.81. Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 433,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,914,000 after purchasing an additional 31,722 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,746,000 after buying an additional 173,171 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 801,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,480,000 after buying an additional 36,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,383,000 after buying an additional 132,488 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

