Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 75000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a market cap of $6.53 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile (CVE:DMI)

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

