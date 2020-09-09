Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2020

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 75000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a market cap of $6.53 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile (CVE:DMI)

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Diamcor Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamcor Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit