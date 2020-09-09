Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.313 per share by the sporting goods retailer on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This is an increase from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Dicks Sporting Goods has raised its dividend payment by 81.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dicks Sporting Goods has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dicks Sporting Goods to earn $4.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.72. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $57.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Dicks Sporting Goods news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $12,992,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,671.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $34.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.04.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.