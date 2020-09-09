Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Discovery Inc Series C from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $20.39 on Friday. Discovery Inc Series C has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.08.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Inc Series C during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Inc Series C during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 124.2% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Inc Series C during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Discovery Inc Series C during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.