DMM: Governance (DMG) Price Tops $0.61 on Exchanges

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded 45% lower against the U.S. dollar. DMM: Governance has a market cap of $27.45 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMM: Governance token can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00005917 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00045641 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006587 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.95 or 0.05098237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00036441 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00052255 BTC.

DMM: Governance Profile

DMM: Governance is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,877,267 tokens. DMM: Governance’s official message board is medium.com/dmm-dao . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com

DMM: Governance Token Trading

DMM: Governance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMM: Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

