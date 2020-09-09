Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises about 2.2% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $529,000. SPF Beheer BV increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 658,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,393,000 after acquiring an additional 72,389 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 382,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,809,000 after acquiring an additional 213,991 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

NYSE DG traded up $5.21 on Wednesday, reaching $197.61. The company had a trading volume of 44,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $206.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.82 and a 200-day moving average of $179.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.59.

In other news, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total transaction of $365,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,789.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,828 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,734. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.