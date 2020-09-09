Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.64.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $89.83 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.96.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $194,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 24.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 335.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $2,035,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

