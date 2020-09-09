E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Lifted to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Commerzbank raised E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. AlphaValue raised E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of EONGY stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $12.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average is $10.84. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

