Eagle Point Income Company Inc to Issue Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EIC)

Eagle Point Income Company Inc (NYSE:EIC) declared a dividend on Monday, May 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

NYSE EIC opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. Eagle Point Income has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $20.18.

About Eagle Point Income

There is no company description available for Eagle Point Income Co Inc

