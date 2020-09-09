Easton Investments Ltd (ASX:EAS) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03

Easton Investments Ltd (ASX:EAS) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This is an increase from Easton Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.76.
About Easton Investments
