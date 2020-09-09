Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Receives $25.33 Average PT from Analysts

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.33.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ECHO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens raised Echo Global Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Loop Capital raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.
In other news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 9,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of ECHO traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,862. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.53 million, a P/E ratio of 165.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.31. Echo Global Logistics has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $28.08.
Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $514.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.76 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 0.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Echo Global Logistics
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
