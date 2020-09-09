Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Receives $25.33 Average PT from Analysts

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ECHO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens raised Echo Global Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Loop Capital raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

In other news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 9,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 40.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 52,780 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 352,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after buying an additional 58,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECHO traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,862. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.53 million, a P/E ratio of 165.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.31. Echo Global Logistics has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $28.08.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $514.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.76 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 0.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

