Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (LON:EPIC) to Issue GBX 0.33 Dividend

Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (LON:EPIC) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON EPIC opened at GBX 51 ($0.67) on Wednesday. Ediston Property Investment has a 52-week low of GBX 38.80 ($0.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 92.80 ($1.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $107.78 million and a P/E ratio of 9.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 52.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.63.
Ediston Property Investment Company Profile
