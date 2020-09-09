Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (LON:EPIC) to Issue GBX 0.33 Dividend

Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (LON:EPIC) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON EPIC opened at GBX 51 ($0.67) on Wednesday. Ediston Property Investment has a 52-week low of GBX 38.80 ($0.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 92.80 ($1.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $107.78 million and a P/E ratio of 9.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 52.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.63.

Ediston Property Investment Company Profile

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

