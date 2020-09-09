EJF Capital LLC Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB)

EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 122,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000. EJF Capital LLC owned 0.23% of Meridian Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 45.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 21,815 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 10.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 232,319 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 21,323 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $1,616,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after buying an additional 48,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have commented on EBSB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meridian Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of EBSB stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.14. 215,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,778. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.92. Meridian Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $605.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.18 million. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.