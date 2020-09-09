Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.08

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 109776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ESRT shares. TheStreet cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average of $8.14.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.66 million. Research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

About Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

