Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Enphase Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.62.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $65.05 on Friday. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.24 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 34.22%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $589,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,637,876.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $9,041,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,808.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,202,606 shares of company stock valued at $107,699,059 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Enphase Energy by 307.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,696,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,413 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.