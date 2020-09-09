Etherparty Market Capitalization Tops $1.65 Million (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 56.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 58.2% higher against the dollar. Etherparty has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $8,432.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherparty token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00045790 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $529.25 or 0.05149956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002525 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00036326 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00052290 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty (FUEL) is a token. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

