Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ETSY. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on Etsy from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Etsy from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.36.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $110.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.62, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. Etsy has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $141.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.76.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $428.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.37 million. Equities analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total value of $371,102.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,406.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $9,962,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,962,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 380,889 shares of company stock worth $43,535,324. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Etsy by 95.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,003,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,665,000 after buying an additional 3,899,952 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Etsy by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,322 shares during the period. Valinor Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $54,450,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,230,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,562 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 8,694.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 986,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after purchasing an additional 974,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

