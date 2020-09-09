EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EVOP. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVO Payments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.70.

EVO Payments stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. EVO Payments has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average is $21.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.54 and a beta of 1.63.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $94.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EVO Payments will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $56,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,698,149.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Insiders sold 20,915 shares of company stock worth $580,380 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVOP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 10.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 165,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 7.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,254,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 41.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 32,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the second quarter worth approximately $564,000. Institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

