Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives $98.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.60. 59,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,481,060. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.52 and its 200 day moving average is $79.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.63. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $139.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.00 million. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total transaction of $65,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,642.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 308 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 804.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 615 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

