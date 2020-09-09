Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EXPE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Expedia Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JMP Securities increased their price target on Expedia Group from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised Expedia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.81.

Shares of EXPE opened at $99.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.67. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $139.88.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.76) by ($0.66). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total transaction of $65,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,642.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,877 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,041 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 223.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 89,174 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 61,615 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 36.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,275 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

