Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the asset manager on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

Fidus Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 81.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Fidus Investment to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.

Shares of FDUS stock opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49. The company has a market cap of $250.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.75. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $16.17.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidus Investment will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidus Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.92.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

