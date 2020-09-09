Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRGI. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.33.

NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $12.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $287.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.19. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $121.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.37 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 35.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 136,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 35,770 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 39.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 79,327 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 46.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $228,000.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

