Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of FITB opened at $21.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Fifth Third Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 21,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 37.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 31.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

