Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.50.
Shares of FITB opened at $21.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 21,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 37.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 31.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
