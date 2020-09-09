Financial Contrast: Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) versus Commercial National Financial (NASDAQ:CNAF)

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) and Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Peoples Bancorp has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commercial National Financial has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Peoples Bancorp and Commercial National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Bancorp 14.66% 6.21% 0.80% Commercial National Financial N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.8% of Peoples Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Commercial National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Peoples Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Commercial National Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Peoples Bancorp and Commercial National Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Commercial National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Peoples Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 64.44%. Given Peoples Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Peoples Bancorp is more favorable than Commercial National Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Peoples Bancorp and Commercial National Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Bancorp $234.37 million 1.78 $53.69 million $2.93 7.16 Commercial National Financial $19.71 million 2.43 $4.74 million N/A N/A

Peoples Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial National Financial.

Dividends

Peoples Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Commercial National Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Peoples Bancorp pays out 46.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Peoples Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Peoples Bancorp beats Commercial National Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc. operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans. It also offers overdraft protection services; debit and automated teller machine (ATM) cards; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier's checks; and telephone, mobile, and Internet-based banking services. In addition, the company provides various life, health, and property and casualty insurance products; and fiduciary and asset management and administration services, as well as employee benefit plans. Further, it offers brokerage services through an unaffiliated registered broker-dealers; and credit cards to individuals and businesses, as well as provides merchant credit card transaction processing services through joint marketing arrangements with third parties. As of March 01, 2019, the company operated 81 locations, including 72 full-service bank branches and 76 ATMs in Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky. Peoples Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1902 and is based in Marietta, Ohio.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides loan products, such as residential mortgages, construction mortgages, home-equity loans, personal lines of credit, personal loans, and automobile loans; and commercial loans, mortgages, term loans, and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers other services, including automatic teller machine access, debit card, online banking, mobile banking, and online bill payment services; and direct deposit, payroll processing and night depository services. Further, it provides asset management and trust services comprising trust and estate, investment management, and cash management services, as well as retirement products. The company operates a network of nine community offices with facilities in Greensburg, Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, North Huntingdon, Unity Township, and West Newton. Commercial National Financial Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

