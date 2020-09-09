Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Announces Final Dividend of $0.01

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.74.

Get Finbar Group alerts:

In other Finbar Group news, insider Ken Yew (Ronald) Chan purchased 11,779,909 shares of Finbar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.76 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$8,893,831.30 ($6,352,736.64). Also, insider John Chan purchased 50,000 shares of Finbar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.65 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of A$32,500.00 ($23,214.29). Insiders have bought a total of 11,879,909 shares of company stock valued at $8,958,581 in the last 90 days.

Finbar Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. The company develops medium to high density residential apartments and commercial properties, as well as rents its properties in Western Australia. Finbar Group Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Finbar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finbar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.