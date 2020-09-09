First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

First Horizon National has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. First Horizon National has a dividend payout ratio of 54.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Horizon National to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

First Horizon National stock opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Horizon National has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $17.42. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.66.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). First Horizon National had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $511.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon National will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FHN. UBS Group raised their price objective on First Horizon National from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on First Horizon National from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of First Horizon National in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on First Horizon National in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.54.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.