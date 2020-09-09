First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.
First Horizon National has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. First Horizon National has a dividend payout ratio of 54.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Horizon National to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.
First Horizon National stock opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Horizon National has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $17.42. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.66.
Several research firms recently weighed in on FHN. UBS Group raised their price objective on First Horizon National from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on First Horizon National from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of First Horizon National in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on First Horizon National in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.54.
About First Horizon National
First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
