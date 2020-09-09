First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

First US Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get First US Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FUSB opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.52. First US Bancshares has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.95 million during the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 4.23%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of First US Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for First US Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First US Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.