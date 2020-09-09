Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 18.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,989 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,307 shares during the period. Five9 accounts for 1.9% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 30,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $1,296,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,631,204.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 4,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $565,618.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,784 shares in the company, valued at $223,392.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,045 shares of company stock worth $11,039,699. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $5.69 on Wednesday, hitting $117.53. 16,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -302.53 and a beta of 0.61. Five9 Inc has a 1-year low of $50.73 and a 1-year high of $131.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.77 and its 200 day moving average is $99.08.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.04 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five9 Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Five9 in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Five9 from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Five9 from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.64.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

