Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FLXN. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Flexion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.57.
FLXN opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The company has a market cap of $607.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37. Flexion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLXN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,379 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 56,807 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 17,395 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,262 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 39,235 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile
Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.
