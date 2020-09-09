Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FLXN. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Flexion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.57.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

FLXN opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The company has a market cap of $607.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37. Flexion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 174.25% and a negative return on equity of 592.50%. The company had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 million. As a group, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLXN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,379 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 56,807 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 17,395 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,262 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 39,235 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.