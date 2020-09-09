Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

Flushing Financial has increased its dividend by 23.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Flushing Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 58.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Flushing Financial to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. Flushing Financial has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.33.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $62.45 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

FFIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

