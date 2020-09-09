Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FOXF. Bank of America raised Fox Factory from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank cut Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Fox Factory from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, CJS Securities cut Fox Factory from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory stock opened at $80.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Fox Factory has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $113.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.73 and its 200 day moving average is $72.14.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $183.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 1,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $122,952.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,006. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 31,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $3,441,758.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,388 shares of company stock worth $11,812,677 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fox Factory by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,304,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,633,000 after purchasing an additional 370,192 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Fox Factory by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,223,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,976,000 after purchasing an additional 63,997 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fox Factory by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,663,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,454,000 after purchasing an additional 66,035 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Fox Factory by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,285,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,975,000 after purchasing an additional 606,497 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Fox Factory by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,178,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,503,000 after purchasing an additional 124,982 shares during the period.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.