Friendz (FDZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $308,484.39

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Friendz has a market capitalization of $308,484.39 and $104,896.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Friendz has traded 35.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Friendz alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00045641 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006587 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.95 or 0.05098237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00036441 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00052255 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz (FDZ) is a token. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,272,702 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.