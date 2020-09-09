Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

Frontline has decreased its dividend payment by 90.5% over the last three years. Frontline has a payout ratio of 82.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Frontline to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 114.3%.

Get Frontline alerts:

FRO opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.36.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $387.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.66 million. Frontline had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Frontline’s revenue was up 100.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Frontline will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Pareto Securities downgraded Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. DNB Markets raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.93 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.92 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.