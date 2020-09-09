Genesis Energy Ltd (ASX:GNE) Plans $0.08 Final Dividend

Genesis Energy Ltd (ASX:GNE) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$2.75.

In other Genesis Energy news, insider James Moulder bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.93 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of A$43,950.00 ($31,392.86).

Genesis Energy Limited generates, trades in, and sells electricity to homes and businesses in New Zealand. The company generates electricity from thermal, hydro, and wind sources. Its Customer segment supplies energy, including electricity, gas, and LPG to end-users, as well as provides related services.

