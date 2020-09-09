Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0868 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This is a boost from Genie Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Genie Energy has increased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Shares of GNE stock opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84. Genie Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $76.08 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNE. TheStreet upgraded Genie Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Genie Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.