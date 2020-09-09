Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0929 per share on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07.

Gold Fields has increased its dividend payment by 14.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Gold Fields has a payout ratio of 30.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gold Fields to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

GFI stock opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.30 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gold Fields has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.76.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

