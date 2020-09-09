GoldMint (MNTP) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. GoldMint has a market cap of $273,710.15 and $249.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, IDEX and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About GoldMint

GoldMint’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, YoBit, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

