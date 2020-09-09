Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Acquires $964,346.04 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 75,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $964,346.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:GBDC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.95. 10,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,898. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.42. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.66. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. Analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.34%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2,957.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4,297.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GBDC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down previously from $13.50) on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

