Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Acquires $964,346.04 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 75,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $964,346.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:GBDC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.95. 10,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,898. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.42. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.66. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. Analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2,957.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4,297.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GBDC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down previously from $13.50) on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.
Golub Capital BDC Company Profile
Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.
