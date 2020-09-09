Grange Resources Limited (ASX:GRR) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Grange Resources Limited (ASX:GRR) announced a interim dividend on Monday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Grange Resources Company Profile

Grange Resources Limited engages in the integrated iron ore mining and pellet production business in the northwest region of Tasmania. The company is involved in the mining, processing, and sale of iron ore; and exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources at the Southdown Magnetite and related Pellet plant projects.

