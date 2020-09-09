Grange Resources Limited (ASX:GRR) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Grange Resources Limited (ASX:GRR) announced a interim dividend on Monday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.
Grange Resources Company Profile
