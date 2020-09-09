Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Great Ajax from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Great Ajax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

AJX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.34. 81,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,629. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $15.96. The company has a market cap of $207.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average is $9.05.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Great Ajax had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 6.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Great Ajax will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Great Ajax by 87.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Great Ajax by 29.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Great Ajax by 1,266.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Great Ajax during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Great Ajax by 87.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

