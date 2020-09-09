Great Portland Estates PLC (LON:GPOR) Receives GBX 733.45 Average Target Price from Analysts

Great Portland Estates PLC (LON:GPOR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 733.45 ($9.58).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of GPOR stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) on Friday, reaching GBX 594.60 ($7.77). 612,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,309. Great Portland Estates has a 12-month low of GBX 518.60 ($6.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 971.80 ($12.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.23, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 596.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 667.15.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

