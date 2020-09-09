GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $126.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) will announce sales of $126.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.69 million and the highest is $131.40 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- posted sales of $90.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will report full year sales of $508.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $498.80 million to $518.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $727.45 million, with estimates ranging from $664.50 million to $801.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GWPH shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.69.

Shares of GWPH stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.72 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.70. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 1-year low of $67.98 and a 1-year high of $151.35.

In other news, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $68,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 9,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $102,942.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,804 shares of company stock valued at $650,022 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWPH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

