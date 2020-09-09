H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

H & R Block has raised its dividend by 19.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. H & R Block has a dividend payout ratio of 123.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect H & R Block to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

Shares of H & R Block stock opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average is $15.94. H & R Block has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. H & R Block had a net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 871.04%. The company had revenue of $601.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 299.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that H & R Block will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of H & R Block from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

In related news, Director Robert A. Gerard bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $182,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 194,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,831.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II bought 13,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $197,776.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,085,806.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

