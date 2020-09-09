Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Declares $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

Hanover Insurance Group has increased its dividend payment by 30.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Hanover Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hanover Insurance Group to earn $8.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $97.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.34. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $75.11 and a 1 year high of $144.71.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hanover Insurance Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

