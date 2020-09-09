Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hawaiian from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.91.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

HA stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.08. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $31.34. The company has a market capitalization of $636.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.37.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($3.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by ($0.39). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 91.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post -10.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,823,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.