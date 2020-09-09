Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

HSIC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Henry Schein from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.33.

Shares of HSIC opened at $63.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.97 and its 200 day moving average is $59.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.97. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $982,394.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,773,987.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,414,000 after acquiring an additional 837,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,668,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,827,000 after acquiring an additional 17,510 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,453,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,271,000 after acquiring an additional 95,537 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,383,000 after acquiring an additional 51,836 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,233,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

