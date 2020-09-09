Home Financial Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:HWEN)

Home Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HWEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of HWEN opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 million, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46. Home Financial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Home Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HWEN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.

Home Financial Bancorp operates as a holding company for Our Community Bank that offers various banking products and services in the counties of Owen and Putnam. The company offers fixed-rate certificates of deposit, NOW and other transaction accounts, and savings and checking accounts; and consumer, residential, multi-family, farm, and commercial real estate loans, as well as non-residential loans.

